AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 102,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 7.0%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

