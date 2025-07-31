AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,047 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.