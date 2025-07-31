AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after acquiring an additional 845,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,061,000 after acquiring an additional 227,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

