AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,869 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 119,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.65.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

