Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

