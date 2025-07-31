Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

