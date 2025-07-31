Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of Onespan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Onespan Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

