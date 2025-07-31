Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 33,000 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Allete accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Allete were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Allete by 78.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 646.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allete Stock Down 0.3%
Allete stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. Allete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27.
Allete Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.
Allete Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
