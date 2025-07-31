Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $644.95 million for the quarter. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.520 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

