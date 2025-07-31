Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $96.46

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.54.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $95.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

