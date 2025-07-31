ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.