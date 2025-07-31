Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,907 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $139.71.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.