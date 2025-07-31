Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 27,216 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 355.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of XOP opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.