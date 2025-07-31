Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 28,456 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 222.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

