Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 29,895 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 416,914 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

