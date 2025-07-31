Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 53,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 280.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,650,000 after acquiring an additional 391,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,753,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,971,000 after acquiring an additional 357,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $63.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

