Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 74,478 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 699.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 445,129 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,629,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

