Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 216.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.