Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $388,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $694.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $649.45 and a 200-day moving average of $602.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $701.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

