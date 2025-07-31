Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,641 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

