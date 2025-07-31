Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 186.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

