Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

