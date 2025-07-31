Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,773 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 302,773 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

