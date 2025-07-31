Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

