Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,650,000 after buying an additional 1,564,773 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,783,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,651,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

