Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,040 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

