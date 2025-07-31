Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,748 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 340,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

HYLS opened at $41.64 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.