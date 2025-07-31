Assetmark Inc. Acquires 37,471 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.