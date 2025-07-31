Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6,720.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

