Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 580,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 536,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 213,904 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

