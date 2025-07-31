Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,003 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 911,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,585 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,651,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,507,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.