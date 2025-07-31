Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,485,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

