Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,968 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.15% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

