Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ASB opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.48%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

