Atlassian (TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4%

TEAM opened at $197.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,827,448.08. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $1,643,646.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,635 shares of company stock valued at $99,779,418. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Atlassian by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

