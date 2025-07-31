Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,603 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,312,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

