Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $117.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

