Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.