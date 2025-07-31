Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,822,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,298 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 574,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 549,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

FUTY stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.