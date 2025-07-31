Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 30,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $226,837.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,837.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

