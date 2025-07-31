Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7,038.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.