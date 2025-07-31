Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,881,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

