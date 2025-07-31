Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

