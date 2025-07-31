Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 25,726 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 350.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

