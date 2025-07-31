Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,859 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,792,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

