Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,281 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,278 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

