Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
