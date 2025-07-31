Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

