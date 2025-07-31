Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 277 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IXP stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

