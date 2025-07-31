Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 444,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4,760.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 70,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,491.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 170,561 shares during the period.
iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.
About iShares CMBS ETF
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
